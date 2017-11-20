Watch: White House press secretary Sanders briefs reporters

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00PM, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters on Monday afternoon, following President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States would formally classify North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism.

The designation will trigger a new set of sanctions on the isolated autocracy, including penalties for those who engage in certain kinds of trade with the country.