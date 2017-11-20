    ×

    Watch: White House press secretary Sanders briefs reporters

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters on Monday afternoon, following President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States would formally classify North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism.

    The designation will trigger a new set of sanctions on the isolated autocracy, including penalties for those who engage in certain kinds of trade with the country.

