While earnings continue to have some influence on Wall Street traders, bond markets will continue to pay close attention to the latest news coming out of the data and auctions space.

In the data sphere, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, as is the Philadelphia Fed's Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey. Existing home sales will then come out at 10 a.m. ET.

On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in four-week bills and $13 billion in two-year floating rate notes (FRNs).

Looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve, Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to participate at a moderated discussion with British economist Mervyn King. The event will take place at New York University's Stern School of Business.

Elsewhere, U.S. investors continue to await more details when it comes to tax reform in the country.