Cramer's lightning round: Don't sell Deutsche Bank. It's just getting started

Deutsche Bank: "You know what? I have felt that it's undervalued for ages. It's finally starting to show its stuff. Don't sell it. Don't sell Deutsche Bank."

Henry Schein, Inc.: "Stock's been wobbling of late, but I have a total belief. I think [CEO] Stanley Bergman's doing a great job. He's very understated, but so much good is happening at that company. I am going to stand by it even though it has been hideous of late and [is] down 10 percent for the year."

Kemet Corporation: "It did miss the revenue guidance, but you're right, there's underlying value there and the stock had run up a bit."

Loxo Oncology Inc.: "We think it's a very good spec, but it is just a spec. We happen to like the small-molecule cancer drug stocks because we believe. We do believe on the show."

Nucor Corporation: "Look, the charitable trust owns Nucor. We continue to stand by it. It has been a total dog, but if the president were to ever authorize the end of the [steel] dumping, then I would say 'Hallelujah' and you get a $64 stock. So we're sticking with it."

Splunk: "Ooh, I liked that conference call. It was so smart. That's a fabulous, fabulous analytic company. I think it's great. It doesn't give Salesforce a run for the money, but it's very, very good."

Stamps.com Inc.: "I've got to tell you something. I don't mean to sound derisive, but I cannot figure this stock out to save my life. It doubles, it goes down, it doubles. It's too hard for me."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nucor.