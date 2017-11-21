Shoe retailer DSW stock plunges after company blames hurricanes for earnings miss

Shares of shoe retailer DSW fell more than 12 percent in midday trading Tuesday after the company posted earnings below what Wall Street expected.

The footwear company reported earnings of 45 cents per share in the third quarter, below the 53 cents per share analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected. DSW also reduced its fiscal 2017 earnings expectation to a range of $1.40 a share to $1.45 a share, down 5 cents on the low end and 10 cents on the high end.

"An unusually severe hurricane season" hurt both DSW's same store sales and earnings, CEO Roger Rawlins said in the earnings release. Hurricanes brought the last quarter's earnings down by 5 cents per share, according to DSW.

"Warm weather in the quarter hurt sales as cold weather product underperformed," Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser wrote in a note Tuesday. The extended period of high temperatures across the nation hurts the sales of winter staples such as boots, a crucial part of DSW's business.

DSW was little changed for the year through Monday.