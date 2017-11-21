A member of the German liberal party blamed the country's Socialist Party for the recent collapse in talks to form a new government, despite the latter not being involved in the negotiations.

"Keep in mind, why are we in this situation, why did we need four-party exploratory talks. It was because the second-largest party, the social democrats, with 20 percent (of the vote), twice as much as we, one minute after the election came out said, no we're not going to do it because we have lost so much and we are going into opposition," Otto Fricke, a member of the Federal Board of the pro-business FDP (Free Democratic Party), told CNBC Tuesday.

Preliminary talks to draw up a new executive in Germany between the FDP, Angela Merkel's CDU (Christian Democratic Union), its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Greens came to an end at the weekend, after the FDP decided to walk out for what it saw as a lack of compromise from other parties.

Fricke from the FDP, who obtained about 10 percent of the vote in the September elections, said that it was the responsibility of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) to support a compromise. The SPD has stated repeatedly that it wants to stay in opposition and rebuild rather than join any coalition government. The SPD had, until the elections, been sharing power in a so-called grand coalition with Merkel's conservatives.