Never before seen casting videos from ‘The Profit’ reveal how businesses pitched themselves to Marcus Lemonis
CNBC Prime
Before pet food retailer Bentley's Pet Stuff, high-end apparel company Courage B and interior design company Precise Graphix became the powerhouse businesses they are today, the owners first had to apply to be on The Profit. We dug through our archival footage and are bringing out these never-before-seen casting videos.
In 2010, custom-lighting design company Vision Quest Lighting was riding high on the coattails of client Abercrombie & Fitch's success, raking in millions of dollars of revenue. But when that retailer stop expanding in the years that followed, Vision Quest Lighting's finances started shrinking to the point company founder Larry Lieberman was considering bankruptcy. That's when he made his taped plea to Marcus Lemonis. Check out the casting video that put Lieberman's company onto The Profit's radar.
Before Bentley's Corner Barkery (now rebranded as Bentley's Pet Stuff) became a crown jewel in Marcus Lemonis' small business empire, embattled owner Lisa Senafe, along with her husband, Giovanni, appealed to The Profit for help. At the time, the couple was rapidly expanding their 'Whole Foods to pets' retail chain beyond their means and bringing in millions in revenue. But still, they were still unable to make any meaningful profit or pay for health insurance. Check out the casting tape that helped put their business on the path to Profit success.
This high-end fashion brand is another of The Profit's most well-known successes. With style cues from Europe and a line that suggests the J. Crew of old, Courage B has promise, but found itself hampered by the volatile family dynamic that gave it life. Struggles between COO Nicolas Goureau and his mother Noemie threatened to put the apparel company out of business. That's precisely when the clan sent out an S.O.S. to Marcus with this casting video.
When Patrick Dilascia ditched his successful New York career to live his dream as the owner of his eponymous clothing brand, he didn't realize it would fast become a nightmare. The West Hollywood-based company, which primarily produced graphic tees, was beset by poor management, family struggles, excess inventory and high overhead costs. So to put his company back into the black, Dilascia reached out to The Profit's Marcus Lemonis for a second chance.
When Lady Fuller was 27 years old, she set out to start a business using the money from her inheritance. Her idea was simple: a bar that sold denim instead of booze. The retail chain Blue Jeans Bar sprung from that concept and went on to rack up millions in sales. But that success still left Fuller with massive losses and a growing debt. After shuttering several locations and paring down her business and debt, Fuller made this taped entreaty to The Profit's Marcus Lemonis.
Brothers Keith and Dean Lyden run Precise Graphix, a custom design manufacturer of interior decor made mostly for specialty supermarkets. While day-to-day production responsibilities were given to Dean, Keith was left to tackle the company's finances. But Dean's inability to oversee operations wound up putting undue stress on Keith and the business' fortunes faltered as a result. Couple that with the brothers' sentimental (and costly) approach to staffing and it's a wonder Precise Graphix didn't topple before it caught The Profit's eye.