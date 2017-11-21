'Tis the Season to get Hacked

As the holiday shopping season kicks off, Cisco is issuing a warning to online shoppers and anyone bringing a new internet connected device into their house.
"The threat level definitely increases around this time of the year" said Matt Watchinski, Senior Director of Threat Intelligence at Cisco.
Watchinski says the three main problems this year include:
- Viruses and spyware that can be picked up on either poorly protected or fake shopping websites.
- Internet connected toys that don't have appropriate protection systems
- Ransomware, where cyber-thieves get you to click on a link, then take possession of your files until you agree to pay the ransom, usually by using Bitcoin.