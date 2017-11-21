    ×

    U.S. News

    'Tis the Season to get Hacked

    • The three main cyber-attacks to watch for this holiday season
    • Cisco cyber-executive issues advice for protecting yourself
    • There are now 19.7 billion cyber-attacks each day
    Capitalizing on spying tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency, hackers staged a cyber assault with a self-spreading malware that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.
    Kacper Pempel | Reuters

    As the holiday shopping season kicks off, Cisco is issuing a warning to online shoppers and anyone bringing a new internet connected device into their house.

    "The threat level definitely increases around this time of the year" said Matt Watchinski, Senior Director of Threat Intelligence at Cisco.

    Watchinski says the three main problems this year include:

    • Viruses and spyware that can be picked up on either poorly protected or fake shopping websites.
    • Internet connected toys that don't have appropriate protection systems
    • Ransomware, where cyber-thieves get you to click on a link, then take possession of your files until you agree to pay the ransom, usually by using Bitcoin.

    How to Protect Yourself from the Threats

    In an interview with CNBC, Watchinski gave advice for dealing with each threat. First off, he warns against visiting "questionable websites" when shopping.

    Watchinski advises "Going to your credit card's website to get a one-time credit card code or a virtual credit card number, connected to your account when shopping online at places you haven't visited before." That number is connected to your credit card account but prevents customers from actually giving up their real credit card number.

    506588523MC002_20TH_ANNIVER
    Getty Images

    The Cisco cyber-safety guru who is also a dad warns parents, "Just as we teach them not to wander off, we need to teach our kids to make sure nobody is using their toys to invade our home networks."

    Take Personal Responsibility

    He urges everyone to remember "You must take personal responsibility and update your security on a consistent basis." Watchinski says he wouldn't buy his kid anything that allowed for unfettered internet access.

    Another danger area is the vulnerability of internet connected cameras which can be co-opted by an invader. While they could use them to become a "Peeping Tom," the greater threat is that they're used in a "denial of service" attack. These kinds of attacks are especially prevalent around this time of the year as perpetrators use "denial of service" attacks to play games on better servers, to knock people off of one server and onto another and to manipulate server usage, often for a profit.

    Fighting Ransomware

    The third threat, "Ransomware," is now the biggest threat for small and medium sized businesses. Cisco has deployed experts to fight "Ransomware" all over the world. The company wants people who speak, read and write the language of the country where they're stationed to help them discover and counter the threat faster than they could from a central headquarters. Cisco says the company's security arm tries to identify and thwart attacks before they happen, but inevitably some get through. Watchinski advises everyone to back up all of their data, including photos, so if they are hit by a "Ransomware" attack, their data will be safe making the attack less effective.

    Cisco sign at their campus in San Jose, Calif.
    Justin Solomon | CNBC
    Cisco sign at their campus in San Jose, Calif.

    Cisco reports there are now 19.7 billion cyber-threats a day, that's enough for three threats for every person the planet, per day.