US futures point to a higher open as Campbell Soup, Salesforce, HP earnings loom

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said before a cabinet meeting that his administration was going to "give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas," according to Associated Press.

Concerns however still linger on Wall Street, as to whether a deal will come about and be finalized by the end of the year.

Campbell Soup, Dollar Tree, Hormel Foods, Chico's FAS and Cracker Barrel are some of the companies set to release their latest financial figures, prior to the open.

Lowe's, Medtronic and Hormel Foods reported before the bell earlier on Tuesday. The stocks traded flat to slightly higher in the premarket.

After the bell, Salesforce.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, GameStop, HP and Guess are some of the names expected to publish earnings.

On the data front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, as is the Philadelphia Fed's Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey. Existing home sales will then come out at 10 a.m. ET.

Looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve, Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to participate at a moderated discussion with British economist Mervyn King. The event will take place at New York University's Stern School of Business.