    ×

    US Markets

    US futures point to a higher open as Campbell Soup, Salesforce, HP earnings loom

    • In earnings, Campbell Soup, Dollar Tree, Cracker Barrel, Salesforce.com and Guess are some of the companies set to release figures
    • After the turbulence seen in oil last week, crude prices were ticking higher Tuesday

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open Tuesday, as investors geared up for a new slew of corporate earnings.

    Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 62 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 6.25 points and 18.25 points, respectively.

    In the previous trading session, U.S. equities finished in positive territory, as concerns surrounding tax reform in the country eased. The Dow Jones industrial average rose over 70 points by the close Monday.

    A pedestrian holds an umbrella while walking past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A pedestrian holds an umbrella while walking past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.

    On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said before a cabinet meeting that his administration was going to "give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas," according to Associated Press.

    Concerns however still linger on Wall Street, as to whether a deal will come about and be finalized by the end of the year.

    Campbell Soup, Dollar Tree, Hormel Foods, Chico's FAS and Cracker Barrel are some of the companies set to release their latest financial figures, prior to the open.

    Lowe's, Medtronic and Hormel Foods reported before the bell earlier on Tuesday. The stocks traded flat to slightly higher in the premarket.

    After the bell, Salesforce.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, GameStop, HP and Guess are some of the names expected to publish earnings.

    On the data front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, as is the Philadelphia Fed's Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey. Existing home sales will then come out at 10 a.m. ET.

    Looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve, Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to participate at a moderated discussion with British economist Mervyn King. The event will take place at New York University's Stern School of Business.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    After the turbulence seen in oil last week, crude prices were ticking higher Tuesday, with Brent trading around $62.40 and U.S. WTI hitting $56.58 per barrel at 7:05 a.m. ET.

    Looking to markets in other regions, trade in Europe was ticking higher, while markets in Asia ended the session mostly higher.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---