[The stream is slated to start at 6 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chair, will speak Tuesday evening at New York University's Stern School in one of the last appearances of her tenure at the central bank.

On Monday, Yellen said she would step down from the bank after her nominated successor, Jerome Powell, is confirmed to the job and sworn in. Her term had been slated to expire at the end of January. After her departure, President Trump will have four open seats to fill on the board of governors.

Yellen leaves the bank as it prepares to raise interest rates from historically low levels following the financial crisis. The central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate at its meeting next month.