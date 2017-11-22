    ×

    Private Equity

    Apollo Global reportedly nears deal to buy Qdoba from Jack in the Box

    • The buyout firm Apollo was nearing a deal to buy the fast casual restaurant chain from its parent, Jack in the Box.
    • Jana Partners recently disclosed a stake in Jack in the Box.
    Apollo Global Management is nearing a $300 million deal to acquire Qdoba Mexican Eats from Jack in the Box, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing sources.

    The move would come shortly after activist hedge fund Jana Partners took a 1.3 million share stake in Jack in the Box, the parent company of Qdoba, a chain of fast casual restaurants.

    If a deal materializes, it would be another big score for Jana this year. The hedge fund earlier took a big stake in the grocery chain Whole Foods and pushed it to consider a sale. Jana cashed out of that 8.2 percent stake in July for $300 million after Whole Foods agreed to be acquired by Amazon.com.

