Apple has gained nearly $285 billion in market cap this year, but some see trouble ahead

Apple's stock has seen major gains this year, but some traders are wary of its run continuing.

Shares of Apple have risen a little over 50 percent so far this year, placing the stock on track for its best annual performance since 2010. During that time, the company has added a whopping $284.7 billion in market cap.

Some strategists and portfolio managers are concerned the stock has run too far, too fast.

"It's a great company; tough time to step into the stock today," said Mike Binger, senior portfolio manager at Gradient Investments.

"Apple's on an epic run right now. It's up 50 percent this year. But Apple has a very distinct pattern, and it overlaps with their iPhone rollouts. The market is expecting a strong iPhone 8 and iPhone X, especially, and I think they're going to get it, Binger said Tuesday in a "Trading Nation" segment on "Power Lunch."

Binger pointed out that the company's earnings have reflected growth for this year and for 2018, but said he believes they will "stall out" in fiscal year 2019.

"I think at that point, you'll get a pullback in the stock," he said.

The risk-reward for the stock is quite unattractive at this point, said Larry McDonald, founder of the Bear Traps Report investment newsletter.

Around one year ago, Wall Street analysts placed their price target on Apple at $130 per share, McDonald said, and the stock is now trading about 34 percent above those levels. The overwhelming bullish view on the stock is one concerning factor to McDonald.

Indeed, no analysts listed on FactSet give the stock a "sell" rating. The consensus is mostly "buy" ratings, with several "hold" ratings and three "overweight" ratings.

"Apple's the type of stock you want to wait for a dislocation. Every couple of years, one comes about, and buy into fear. You want to sell into complacency. And that's what you want to do today," he said Tuesday on "Trading Nation."

The stock was trading modestly higher on Wednesday.