    ×

    Trading Nation

    Apple has gained nearly $285 billion in market cap this year, but some see trouble ahead

    Trading Nation: Apple's big run
    Trading Nation: Apple's big run   

    Apple's stock has seen major gains this year, but some traders are wary of its run continuing.

    Shares of Apple have risen a little over 50 percent so far this year, placing the stock on track for its best annual performance since 2010. During that time, the company has added a whopping $284.7 billion in market cap.

    Some strategists and portfolio managers are concerned the stock has run too far, too fast.

    "It's a great company; tough time to step into the stock today," said Mike Binger, senior portfolio manager at Gradient Investments.

    "Apple's on an epic run right now. It's up 50 percent this year. But Apple has a very distinct pattern, and it overlaps with their iPhone rollouts. The market is expecting a strong iPhone 8 and iPhone X, especially, and I think they're going to get it, Binger said Tuesday in a "Trading Nation" segment on "Power Lunch."

    Binger pointed out that the company's earnings have reflected growth for this year and for 2018, but said he believes they will "stall out" in fiscal year 2019.

    "I think at that point, you'll get a pullback in the stock," he said.

    The risk-reward for the stock is quite unattractive at this point, said Larry McDonald, founder of the Bear Traps Report investment newsletter.

    Around one year ago, Wall Street analysts placed their price target on Apple at $130 per share, McDonald said, and the stock is now trading about 34 percent above those levels. The overwhelming bullish view on the stock is one concerning factor to McDonald.

    Indeed, no analysts listed on FactSet give the stock a "sell" rating. The consensus is mostly "buy" ratings, with several "hold" ratings and three "overweight" ratings.

    "Apple's the type of stock you want to wait for a dislocation. Every couple of years, one comes about, and buy into fear. You want to sell into complacency. And that's what you want to do today," he said Tuesday on "Trading Nation."

    The stock was trading modestly higher on Wednesday.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...