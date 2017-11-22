Stocks may have soared this year, but it's not too late to join Asia's 'party,' BlackRock says

Equity markets around the world have rallied for most of 2017, giving rise to concerns that stocks are becoming expensive. But the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, said it is not too late to join the party.

Stock prices in Asia, in particular, still have room to run going into the next year, even though the increase may not match that seen in 2017, the company said Wednesday at its 2018 Asia Investment Outlook.

Asian equities have outperformed other markets so far this year: The MSCI All Country Asia Pacific Index grew 32.6 percent by Oct. 31, topping the 24.1 percent gain that the MSCI All Country World Index fetched during the same period.