US Treasurys lower as FOMC minutes takes center stage

The latest FOMC minutes are expected to keep bond markets on their toes during the session.

The minutes from the last FOMC meeting, which took place from October 31 to November 1, will be published at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

While the U.S. central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the previous meeting, the Fed did however maintain positive language on the current state of the U.S. economy.

Investors will likely be poring over the minutes Wednesday, for any indications as to what the Federal Reserve may do in the coming months, and what it currently thinks of the health of the U.S. economy.

Looking to data, mortgage applications are due to come out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by jobless claims and durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is then set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two separate bills auctions, and three individual notes auctions.