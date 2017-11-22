    ×

    US Treasurys lower as FOMC minutes takes center stage

    • Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's last meeting are due out at 2 p.m. ET
    • The U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two separate bills auctions, and three individual notes auctions

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday, as investors turn their attention to the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.372 percent at 5:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.777 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    The latest FOMC minutes are expected to keep bond markets on their toes during the session.

    The minutes from the last FOMC meeting, which took place from October 31 to November 1, will be published at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

    While the U.S. central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the previous meeting, the Fed did however maintain positive language on the current state of the U.S. economy.

    Investors will likely be poring over the minutes Wednesday, for any indications as to what the Federal Reserve may do in the coming months, and what it currently thinks of the health of the U.S. economy.

    Looking to data, mortgage applications are due to come out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by jobless claims and durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is then set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

    On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of two separate bills auctions, and three individual notes auctions.

    Elsewhere, U.S. investors continue to await more details when it comes to tax reform in the country.

    On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said before a Cabinet meeting that the administration was going to "give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas", according to the Associated Press.

    Nonetheless, concerns still linger on Wall Street as to whether a deal will come about and finalized by the end of the year.

