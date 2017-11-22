    ×

    Microsoft's Black Friday deals include huge savings on Xbox One S, Surface Pro, laptops and more

    Microsoft is discounting the Xbox One S, laptops and more for Black Friday. The savings are pretty considerable compared with regular prices, so we wanted to call out a few that our readers might be most interested in. Some of these deals are already live, while others are available beginning on Thanksgiving.

    • Microsoft is offering $229 off a Surface Pro Bundle with a Type cover keyboard and 128 GB of storage. You'll pay $899 for the Surface Pro with a Core i5 processor, down from $1,128.99. You'll still need to cough up $99 for a Surface Pen, but this is a good deal on a solid laptop/tablet hybrid. There's similar savings on a Core i5 model with 256 GB of storage, too.
    • The Xbox One S with 500 GB of storage will be available beginning Thanksgiving with a free game and one month of the Xbox Game Pass for $189, down from the standard retail price of $249.
    • Dell's Inspiron 13 i3378 is priced at $399, a discount of $200 for a laptop with a 13.3-inch full HD display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4 GB of RAM and a 1 TB hard drive.
    • The Dell XPS 13 will cost just $799, a steep discount from the standard retail price of $1,299. It also includes 13.3-inch full HD display 8 GB of RAM, a 128 GB hard drive and an Intel Core i5 processor. This is the better bet over the Inspiron 13 if you need extra power.
    • Microsoft is also discounting all of the new Mixed Reality headsets, which provide a Windows 10 virtual reality experience. Savings range from $50 on the Acer headset to $100 on the HP and Lenovo headsets.

    The savings on Microsoft's website also extend to individual games, smartphones, headphones, the Fitbit Charge 2 and more, so check it out for additional deals.