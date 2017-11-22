Peter Thiel just sold more Facebook shares, but his big mistake was dumping them in 2012

Peter Thiel sold the majority of his remaining Facebook shares this week, serving as a reminder of how much money he left on the table in a prior sale.

According to a filing with the SEC on Tuesday, Thiel sold 73 percent of his remaining Facebook stock on Nov. 20, netting him $28.7 million. The PayPal co-founder and venture investor was an early backer of Facebook, investing $500,000 in 2004, gaining a board seat that he still holds and 2.5 percent of the company at the time of the IPO.

While Thiel is in no way hurting for cash, he would have been much wealthier had he stashed those Facebook shares away after the 2012 IPO.

Instead, as part of a pre-arranged plan, he sold almost 80 percent of his stake within a few months of the IPO at an average price of less than $20 a share. Facebook is now trading at $180.50.