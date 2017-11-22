Samsung plans to set up an A.I. research center

Samsung is planning to set up an artificial intelligence (AI) research center, it announced Wednesday.



The center will be established between the mobile and consumer electronics businesses that form two of three of Samsung's major divisions.

The South Korean electronics giant said it was making these minor organizational changes in order to "quickly respond to market changes."

HS Kim, the head of the consumer electronics division, will head up Samsung Research. Samsung did not say where the AI center will be based.

The company also said that Young Sohn, Samsung's chief strategy officer, will have a "strengthened" role to look for new business areas for all the business groups. This includes mobile, consumer electronics, and device solutions, which contains the fast-growing semiconductor unit.

Sohn led Samsung's $8 billion acquisition of Harman last year.

The latest changes come after Samsung announced a shakeup of its leadership in October, where it replaced its CEO.