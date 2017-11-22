'The Laguna:' The most fun I've had on three wheels

The folks at Vanderhall Motor Works gave "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" a chance to take a spin in its three-wheeled rocket called "The Laguna." It's Vanderhall's made-to-order "autocycle" that boasts 200 horsepower on a compact but comfy frame. And it costs up to $85,000.

That may sound crazy expensive for three wheels. But they take three months to build and they're all hand-crafted at the company's factory in Utah. They feature hand-laid carbon fiber, custom paint and all kinds of cool retro details, like the flaring side exhaust pipes and 1970s-style roll bars.