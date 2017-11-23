European markets seen lower; earnings and data in focus

European equities are poised to open lower on Thursday following a mixed closed in the U.S. and expected lower trading flows due to Thanksgiving.

The FTSE 100 is seen down by 4 points at 7,401; the DAX is set to start lower by 37 points at 12,972; and the CAC 40 is set to open lower by 6 points at 5,347, according to IG.

In Asia, markets were mostly lower after Federal Reserve minutes showed that concerns over inflation persist despite a probable rate hike in "the near term." U.S. markets are closed for Thanksgiving.

Back in Europe, the focus is on earnings and several data releases. Centrica, London Gatwick Airport, Thyssenkrupp and Rovio are among the firms reporting Thursday. In other corporate news, the German business software giant SAP has started a probe into its Gulf business, Reuters reported.

Looking at data, there will be euro zone flash manufacturing and services PMIs at 9.00 a.m. London time and business investment numbers out in the U.K. at 9.30 a.m. London time.