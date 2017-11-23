Flynn reportedly cut ties with Trump, indicating potential Mueller cooperation

Michael Flynn's lawyers recently told lawyers for President Donald Trump that they can no longer discuss special counsel Robert Mueller's probe, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing sources involved with the case.



The move could be a sign that Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, is cooperating with Mueller in his probe into the Trump campaign, Russian meddling in the U.S. election last year and other possible concerns.

Attorneys for the White House and Flynn did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNBC.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

