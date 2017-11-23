North Korea still has plenty of options as it faces new sanctions and a frosty Beijing

When the world has been tough on Pyongyang, leaders in the reclusive state have long turned to allies in Beijing to alleviate their troubles. But that relationship is showing signs of fraying.

China makes up more than 80 percent of North Korean trade and has been credited for holding up the regime, but analysts say that China has become more assertive this year in exercising pressure on its ally.

Andrei Lankov, a professor at Kookmin University in Seoul and a specialist in Korean Studies, wrote on Monday that there is an "ongoing U-turn in China's North Korean policy."

He cited strong Chinese support for "the toughest" United Nations Security Council-approved resolution ever on the North Korean issue — an action which he said surprised many observers, including him.

He added that Chinese policymakers and scholars are now saying that "China has had enough and should switch to a tougher policy."

Over the last week, China deployed a special envoy to North Korea for the first time since February last year. China-watchers deemed the four-day trip as important, but its consequences were not immediately apparent.

For its part, North Korea is likely to be feeling the effects of China's new approach.

China released figures last month showing that its fuel exports to North Korea fell sharply in September. Imports of North Korean coal was down 71.6 percent from last year, while exports of petrol were down 99.6 percent.