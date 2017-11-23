Three coffees a day linked to range of health benefits, study says

People who drink three or four cups of coffee every day could significantly reduce the chances of early death, a new study suggests.

A review of more than 200 studies found coffee consumption was "more often associated with benefit than harm," adding even people who drank as many as seven cups of coffee were likely to be safe.

Researchers at the University of Southampton in the U.K. gathered observational data on the impact of coffee on all aspects of the human body and published the results in the British Medical Journal on Tuesday.

Health experts warned people should not start drinking coffee, or increasing their intake, for health reasons. Too much coffee for women during pregnancy could also be harmful, the study said.