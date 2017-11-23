Thyssenkrupp posts record orders on elevators, components

Germany's Thyssenkrupp reported its highest annual order intake in five years on Thursday while profit jumped 30 percent powered by demand for its high-tech elevators and car components.



Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger aims to transform Thyssenkrupp into a technology group and is slowly cutting ties to its steelmaking business, whose roots go back more than 200 years, after a recent merger deal with Tata Steel.



The group is staking its future on its elevators unit, its most profitable, as well as demand from the automotive sector, its biggest customer group accounting for about a quarter of sales.



"We actually want to solve the underlying problem, which is overcapacity," Hiesinger told CNBC on Thursday.



"All the steel mills in the U.K., Netherlands and Germany … They have always restructured their business, but the success out of Dutch restructuring was always taken away because the underlying problem was not tackled," he added.