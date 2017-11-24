I took advanced driving lessons and here's why you should, too

I'm a third of the way through the right-handed sweeper when I start to feel the back of the car grow light. I dial back the throttle, but I've brought too much speed into this corner and the time for correction has passed. The back slides around, the taillights and headlights quickly changing roles. I'm backwards on the course, ego bruised after overcooking it on another corner.

"How fast was I going?" I ask Tommy Byrne, former Formula One racing driver and current instructor at the Mid-Ohio School.

"About 17," he replies

"Right. Slower next time," I say.

Most cars wouldn't be so unstable at school-zone speeds, but the specially modified Honda Civic is hoisted up on hydraulic supports. The rig keeps only a tiny portion of the tires in contact with the road, making the car easier to slide and better for teaching.

I'm driving it as part of my advanced driver's education at the Mid-Ohio School. Over two days and two separate curriculum, I honed my driving skills with the help of racing professionals.

Here's why I think you should, too.