Austin, Texas, has become craft brew country.

With more than 5,500 craft breweries across the U.S., the Lone Star State is becoming a powerhouse in brewing specialty liquor. The industry contributes about $4.5 billion per year to Texas' economy, where more than 200 breweries account for 3.5 percent of the total brewing activity in the country.

Many of those are located in Austin, which has become a destination for all things hip and cultured, including the annual South by Southwest confab. For beer aficionados looking to chug specialty brew during football games (and to wash down Thanksgiving leftovers), CNBC took a look at several of the more noteworthy craft breweries dotting the landscape of Austin and its surrounding area.