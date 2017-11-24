How low did they go? Black Friday bargains were bigger, on average, last year

Black Friday circular discounts came in slightly less than last year, with retailers offering 44 percent off on average, compared to 45 percent last year, according to Market Track.

Retailers with less steep discounts this year include Best Buy, J.C. Penney, Kohl's, and Target.

Discounts are an important means of bringing shoppers into stores, but they can also be a sign of distress. Too heavily discounting during the holiday season can be a sign that a retailer is having hard time getting rid of inventory. Doing so can also severely eat into profits.

Retailers have sought to introduce other attractions to bring shoppers to stores, like pop-up shops, partnerships and even parties. They are boosted by a strong economy and consumer confidence that has so far seemed to drive an uplift in holiday spending.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette told CNBC Black Friday morning the holiday selling season is off to a "strong start," and was less promotional than last year.

Still, not all retailers are discounting less. Sears, which is tight on cash, has discounted its products 48 percent this year compared to 45 percent last year. The retailer had already put the entire store on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Wal-Mart, meanwhile, discounted its products by an average of 41 percent this year, compared to 39 percent last year.