Macy's having issues processing credit card payments

Macy's confirmed on Friday it was having trouble with its credit card systems on one of the busiest and most important shopping days of the season.

"It is taking longer than usual to process some credit and gift cards in our stores, but we had added additional associates to the floor who are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for Macy's said.

CNBC first learned of the issue when customers took to Twitter to complain.

The words of frustration began percolating around noon ET on Friday. Complaints were expressed in Washington, D.C.; Reno; Chicago; Queens; Richmond, Virginia; Evansville, Illinois; St. Charles, Missouri; San Diego and New Jersey.

"Hey Macys, just left $300 of items on counter because your credit card machines are down at State St Chicago," wrote Meghan McCollough.

The retailer began responding to complaints on social media a little after 1:00 p.m. ET, asking users having trouble to direct message it.

The day had started off well for the retailer and many of its peers. Consumer confidence seems have to propelled this shopping season to one of the strongest in years. The National Retail Federation has forecast total holiday retail sales to climb 3.6 to 4 percent in 2017.

As for Macy's, the holiday season is a chance for it to test the impact of some of the in-store investments it has made over the past year. These include a partnership with Samsung and expanding its private label brands business.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette highlighted some of these investments Friday morning in a conversation with CNBC. Optimism regarding the department store's outlook, along with what appears to be a strong Black Friday, buttressed up Macy's stock. Its shares were up as much as 4 percent in the morning, before closing up 2 percent.

The fourth-quarter holiday season is crucial for retailers, because it is when they do they majority of their business. Last year, Macy's generated roughly 33 percent of its revenue in the quarter.

Still, the company has several weeks until the holiday season comes to a close and, historically, the majority of shopping has been done closest to Christmas. This year that might be even more true as Christmas comes 32 days after Thanksgiving, giving shoppers an extra weekend day to check off their gift lists.

—CNBC's Courtney Reagan and Amanda Lasky contributed to this report.