Middle East is ‘brimming with extremism’ but Qatar doesn’t support terrorism: Foreign minister

"I come from a region brimming with extremism," Al-Thani said. "The Middle East was once a region of peace and co-existence but sadly it has transformed into a region of turbulence and extremism where terrorism flourishes."

Speaking at a counterterrorism conference hosted by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a U.K.-based defense and security think-tank, Al-Thani said the fight against extremism was "not over."

"For many years, Qatar has stood with allied regions to say enough is enough," he said, adding that "Qatar is committed to destroying terrorism."