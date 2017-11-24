Middle East is ‘brimming with extremism’ but Qatar doesn’t support terrorism: Foreign minister

Al-Thani's comments come amid an ongoing economic and transport blockade of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that started in June.
The Gulf allies also cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting Islamist groups and destabilizing the region, allegations that Qatar denies.
The blockade was extended Thursday when Saudi Arabia's press agency said that the four countries had added two organizations and 11 individuals to a "terrorism list" of entities that it says are supported by Qatar.
"Through their monitoring, the four countries emphasize continued Qatari authorities' support for and sponsor and finance of terrorism, promotion of extremism and dissemination of hate speech, and that these authorities have not taken effective action to stop terrorist activity," the Saudi press agency reported.