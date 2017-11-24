    ×

    Trading Nation

    Millennials could ruin holidays for department stores, warns economist Diane Swonk

    Strong economy points to holiday retail cheer, but not for all, Economist Diane Swonk says
    Strong economy points to holiday retail cheer, but not for all, Economist Diane Swonk says   

    A permanent shift in spending could be more visible this holiday season, and economist Diane Swonk sees it coming at the expense of department stores.

    "They can't seem to lure into the department stores those millennials," she said recently on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "The move from bricks to clicks, and the hybrid of the two is going to be a real problem."

    Swonk, who runs DS Economics, is concerned this retail area is seeing a permanent secular shift — even as a strong economy and record-breaking stock market are expected to motivate consumers to open their wallets wider this season.

    According to a recent National Retail Federation survey, 39 percent of consumers between 25- and 34-years-old plan to spend more than last season, with nearly a quarter of those 18 to 24 also adding to their shopping lists.

    The NRF finds young adults will be spending the majority of their money on apparel, electronics, books, music and video games. Their top destination: online shopping.

    "The department stores are really being left behind," said Swonk. "Overall, spending will do great this holiday season, but will it be enough to sort of stave off some bankruptcies going forward? I don't think so."

    Even though department stores are expected to face more challenges, there are other areas expected to see a big boost.

    "Not only are we spending on homes again because they're worth investing in again ... people are finally catching up on all that pent-up demand and repairs and remodeling," she said.

    Swonk is also seeing strength in vehicle sales and some clothing categories.

    But she notes most consumers are shifting to experiences from things this season, particularly going out to dinners, bars and traveling.

    She observes weekend rates at hotels in crowded cities are now exceeding weekday rates, which are typically high due to demand generated by business travelers.

    "We're now seeing that much travel. That's even with Airbnb," Swonk added.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    The full interview with Diane Swonk of DS Economics   

    Disclaimer

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...