Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: QCOM, AVGO, SD, UPS, CBS, AMZN & more

Qualcomm – Broadcom is considering raising its offer to buy its rival chipmaker, according to a Reuters report. Broadcom's last offer consisted of $60 per share in cash and $10 per share in Broadcom stock, but sources say top Qualcomm shareholders want at least $80 per share.

SandRidge Energy – Investor Carl Icahn bought a 13.51 percent stake in SandRidge and indicated he would vote against the firm's proposed purchase of Bonanza Creek Energy.

UPS – UPS acquired a manufacturing pharmacy license from Georgia regulators, allowing it to relabel pharmaceuticals as well as ship them.

CBS – CBS and Dish Network agreed on a new carriage contract that ends a three-day blackout of CBS channels for the satellite TV service's subscribers.

Amazon.com – Amazon workers in Italy and Germany are planning a strike for Black Friday. The Italy walkout follows a failure to agree over bonuses, and German workers are striking in an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.

Raytheon, Boeing – The two defense contractors were reportedly selected to sell about $7 billion in munitions to Saudi Arabia, according to sources quoted by Reuters.

Teva Pharmaceutical – Teva plans to cut 20 percent to 25 percent of its workforce in Israel, according to the financial news website Calcalist. The drugmaker employs nearly 6,900 workers in Israel.

Nektar Therapeutics – An experimental pneumonia treatment developed by Nektar and partner Bayer did not meet its primary goal in a phase III study.