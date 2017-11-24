Toys for Tots rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of the program's 70th Anniversary.

Each year during October, November and December the program collects new, unwrapped toys and gives them as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community.

In 2016, the program distributed 18 million toys to 7 million children in all 50 States, DC, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The Toys for Tots Literacy Program works with The UPS Stores to bring the gift of reading to less fortunate kids. Donations at over 2,000 UPS Stores were used to purchase children's books. Those books, along with donated new books, allowed the Foundation to distribute more than 1.5 million books to schools located in depressed areas.

Toys R Us, Hess, Disney and The UPS Stores are among the Foundation's biggest sponsors.