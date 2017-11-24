A sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is seeking to ramp up its investment capital in one of the world's biggest technology funds.

The Mubadala Fund, which is based in Abu Dhabi, is searching for ways to convert oil money into tech money. CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak told CNBC the firm was currently looking at investment opportunities in artificial intelligence, virtual reality and e-commerce.

When asked about Mubadala's investments as part of the SoftBank Vision Fund to date, Al Mubarak said: "We have done more than 20 transactions since we entered into this partnership, all of which we are very excited about."