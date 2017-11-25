Harlem Globetrotters still selling out arenas after 90 years 4:55 PM ET Wed, 22 Nov 2017 | 03:59

The Harlem Globetrotters are here to stay, Howard Smith, the team's president, told CNBC on Wednesday.

Over 90 years old, the exhibition basketball team combines sports skills with theater and comedy. The Globetrotters have played more than 26,000 appearances across 126 different countries, and are set to perform four times in the New York area within the next month.

Speaking to CNBC this week, Smith attributed the team's longevity to the fact that the performances are live — incomparable to sitting at home and streaming a television show on Netflix

"We bring families together and create memories worth repeating," Smith told CNBC's "Closing Bell."

