Multiple advertisers put global YouTube ads on hold in wake of child exploitation scandal

HP has also suspended its advertising globally on YouTube. "We are deeply troubled to learn that one of our advertisements was placed in a terrible and inappropriate context," a spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CNBC.

"HP has strict brand safety protocols in place across all online advertising, including YouTube and this appears to be the result of a content misclassification by Google."

Lidl in the U.K. said it had suspended all YouTube advertising with immediate effect. "It is completely unacceptable that this content is available to view, and it is, therefore, clear that the strict policies which Google has assured us were in place to tackle offensive content are ineffective," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Deutsche Bank said it was looking into how its adverts appeared next to such content. "As always, our digital marketing agency applied filters to prevent our advertising appearing alongside inappropriate content and we are investigating how the situation arose," a spokesperson said in an email to CNBC.

Drinks company Diageo, owner of brands including Smirnoff, Baileys and Guinness, said it was stopping all YouTube advertising immediately. "We are committed to the highest standards of marketing and have zero tolerance for any circumstances that fall below our strict marketing codes," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Adidas, which has previously said it will focus on digital advertising over TV, said it takes the issue very seriously. A spokesperson added in an email: "We recognize that this situation is clearly unacceptable and have taken immediate action, working closely with Google on all necessary steps to avoid any re-occurrences of this situation."

A YouTube spokesperson called such content "abhorrent and unacceptable," in an emailed statement and last week it blocked "inappropriate" comments on videos featuring minors, it said in a blog post.