US Treasurys lower as investors get ready for auctions, data news; Fed speeches eyed

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $42 billion in 13-week bills and $36 billion in 26-week bills.

Also, $26 billion in two-year notes and $34 billion in five-year notes will be auctioned during the day, while the U.S. Treasury will announce the size of a four-week bills auction.

In data, new home sales figures are expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the Dallas Fed's Texas manufacturing outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, two speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to take place Monday. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be delivering remarks at Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota.

And New York Fed President William Dudley is expected to be at a moderated conversation called "U.S. Economy: 10 Years After the Crisis," organized by the University of California, Berkeley, in New York. Investors will be watching each discussion closely for any comments about the state of the U.S. economy.



Elsewhere, tax reform will remain at the back of investors' minds, after U.S. President Donald Trump stated last week that his administration was going to "give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas," according to the Associated Press.