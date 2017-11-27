Cramer dishes on who he resents most on Wall Street

CNBC's Jim Cramer harbors a grudge for Wall Street professionals who tell people they can't invest on their own.

"I watched people clobber the market regularly and I have always, therefore, resented those who tell you that you can't do it yourself," the "Mad Money" host said.

When Cramer worked at Goldman Sachs advising wealthy investors on their portfolios, he was astonished by how often home gamers would crush the market simply by doing their homework.

These days everyone has equal access to information, thanks to technology. Investors can now simply research companies and make decisions based on how they think the companies and management will do. It's not like the old days when Cramer had to wander around the Goldman Sachs library looking for the most up-to-date reports.

In fact, Cramer would be bothered if someone made him feel like an idiot for wanting to manage his own money. It's the equivalent of going to Home Depot and asking a question and being told "Sorry, that's only for professionals." The only difference is that Home Depot professionals aren't trying to get money from investors, where as many professionals on Wall Street are.

"People who constantly hype their own prowess or denigrate those who would love to try to do it themselves are driven by the desire to get you to surrender your assets to them. That's their business model," Cramer said.

The truth is that not all money managers are perfect and they do make mistakes. However, their need to appear as though they are perfect can be discouraging to investors. Cramer thinks it could lead many to believe that investing should never be done at home and they should give their money to someone else to manage.

It seems to Cramer that the notion that investors shouldn't own individual stocks has become more popular in the last decade.

"The industry of money management does you such a disservice on television, because the combination of their seeming perfection coupled with the debasing of your own abilities is a toxic brew for do-it-yourselfers," Cramer said.

So, for those who have the time, inclination and desire to invest at home, Cramer believes it is possible to be successful at investing. Saving money and doing homework could prevent many from having to pay a percentage of assets to someone who may not be better at it anyways.