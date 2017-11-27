Ireland: From poor man, to tiger, to comeback kid

Few European countries have experienced the economic rollercoaster that Ireland has in such a short period of time.

Considered the poor man of Western Europe for nearly all of the 20th century, Ireland in the 1990s turbocharged itself to become a hub for transatlantic business and multinational investment, garnering the moniker "Celtic Tiger."

The country of 4.6 million is now home to every household name in tech you can think of, from Apple and Facebook to LinkedIn and Airbnb. U.S. multinationals alone number more than 700.

Ireland's government has leveraged its investment attractiveness — a friendly low-tax environment, robust tech expertise and an English-speaking EU member state — to chase further growth, though memories still linger of the tanking economic fortunes of just a decade ago.