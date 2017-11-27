    ×

    Samsung has huge savings on smartphones, tablets for Cyber Monday

    • Samsung's Black Friday deals continue into Cyber Monday.
    • You'll find discounts on flagship smartphones including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.
    • Samsung is also discounting VR equipment, smartwatches and tablets.
    DJ Koh, president of mobile communications business at Samsung, holds up the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone during a launch event for the new product, August 23, 2017.
    Samsung's Black Friday deals are continuing through Cyber Monday, with savings on everything from smartphones to tablets.

    The discounts include Samsung's best smartphones of the year — the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8. Customers can get up to $400 off a new unlocked model with a trade-in. Amazon also has the Galaxy Note 8 for $799, the cheapest price to date.

    Some other Samsung's Cyber Monday deals:

    A Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad for $25
    The Gear VR with Controller for $89.99
    Buy one Gear 360 camera get a Gear VR for free
    The Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic smartwatches are discounted by $70 to $279.99
    The Gear Sport is $50 off, now priced at $249.99
    Samsung's Gear Icon X 2018 headphones are also $50 off, now $149.99
    Samsung is offering $120 off of the Galaxy Tab S3 9.7, now priced at $479

    Samsung's website has more deals, but these are the discounts on its premium-tier products.