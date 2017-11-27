Trump repeats 'Pocahontas' jab at Sen. Warren during event for Native American veterans

President Donald Trump again called Sen. Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas" on Monday during an event honoring Native American veterans.

Trump, while remarking on the age and achievements of some of the veterans, known as code talkers, took the chance to mock the Massachusetts Democrat.

"You were here long before any of us were here," Trump said at the White House. "Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas."

The remark was met with silence.

Trump has called Warren the name because of her claimed Native American heritage. The senator, a frequent Trump critic, told MSNBC on Monday that Trump's comments under the circumstances were "deeply unfortunate."

"This was supposed to be an event to honor heroes, people who put it all on the line for our country. ... It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur," Warren said.

The code talkers used their native languages during World Wars I and II to confuse American enemies attempting to break codes.