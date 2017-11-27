Uber hacking 'merits further scrutiny,' US senators say in a letter to the company

A group of U.S. senators sent a letter to Uber's CEO on Monday saying the company's recently revealed data breach "merits further scrutiny."

Hackers stole data from 57 million Uber drivers and users, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed on Nov. 21. Uber paid hackers $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach under wraps, and the company did not report the incident for more than a year.

Khosrowshahi, who was not employed at Uber when the breach occurred in 2016, has offered affected drivers free credit monitoring and identity theft protection. The company also fired Chief Security Officer Joe Sullivan.

Lawmakers said on Monday that they need more information on the timeline of the incident and the employees involved.

"[T]he nature of the information currently acknowledged to have been compromised, together with the allegation that the company concealed the breach without notifying affected drivers and consumers, and prior privacy concerns at Uber, makes this a serious incident that merits further scrutiny," the senators wrote.

John Thune, R-S.D., chair of the Commerce Committee, and Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, chair of the Finance committee, signed the letter, as did Consumer Protection Subcommittee chair Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Social Security Subcommittee chair Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Separately, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, also sent a letter to Uber, saying the company's conduct "raises serious questions about the company's compliance with relevant state and federal regulations."

Uber said it is cooperating with the Senate committees.

— With reporting by CNBC's Bria Cousins and Paayal Zaveri