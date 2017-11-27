    ×

    UnitedHealth shares dip on disappointing 2018 earnings forecast

    • Shares of giant health insurer UnitedHealth Group dropped 2 percent after it projected earnings for 2018. The stock recovered some ground and closed down less than 1 percent.
    • UnitedHealth estimates it will have revenue of $223 billion to $225 billion in 2018, marginally higher than analyst estimates of $218 billion.
    • The insurer projected adjusted net earnings of $10.55 to $10.85 per share for next fiscal year, in contrast to the average of $10.81 per share estimated by analysts.
    Representatives speak with customers at a UnitedHealthcare store in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 14, 2013.
    UnitedHealth Group shares dipped in after-hours trading Monday on news that the managed health-care giant issued a disappointing earnings forecast.

    Shares dropped more than 2 percent in trading after the bell, before regaining ground. Shares were recently down less than 1 percent.

    UnitedHealth projected revenue for 2018 that would be only marginally higher than most earlier analyst estimates, which called for revenue of $218 billion next year.

    The company estimates revenue will be between $223 billion and $225 billion for 2018.

    UnitedHealth projected adjusted net earnings of $10.55 to $10.85 per share for next year. Analysts on average had estimated the company's adjusted net earnings would be $10.81 per share in 2018.

    Net earnings would be between $10.00 to $10.30 per share next fiscal year, the company said.

    UnitedHealth also said it expects revenue for fiscal year 2017 will exceed $200 billion, with adjusted net earnings approaching $10 per share. According to Thomson Reuters, the company was expected to earn $9.99 a share, on an adjusted basis, on revenue of $200 billion.

    UnitedHealth expects net earnings to approach $9.45 per share.

    Cash flows from operations are projected to be in the range of $13.3 billion to $13.8 billion in 2018, the company said.

