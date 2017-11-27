UnitedHealth Group shares dipped in after-hours trading Monday on news that the managed health-care giant issued a disappointing earnings forecast.

Shares dropped more than 2 percent in trading after the bell, before regaining ground. Shares were recently down less than 1 percent.

UnitedHealth projected revenue for 2018 that would be only marginally higher than most earlier analyst estimates, which called for revenue of $218 billion next year.

The company estimates revenue will be between $223 billion and $225 billion for 2018.

UnitedHealth projected adjusted net earnings of $10.55 to $10.85 per share for next year. Analysts on average had estimated the company's adjusted net earnings would be $10.81 per share in 2018.

Net earnings would be between $10.00 to $10.30 per share next fiscal year, the company said.

UnitedHealth also said it expects revenue for fiscal year 2017 will exceed $200 billion, with adjusted net earnings approaching $10 per share. According to Thomson Reuters, the company was expected to earn $9.99 a share, on an adjusted basis, on revenue of $200 billion.

UnitedHealth expects net earnings to approach $9.45 per share.

Cash flows from operations are projected to be in the range of $13.3 billion to $13.8 billion in 2018, the company said.