These VCs nailed their 2017 health-care predictions. Here's what they see for 2018.

For what is now an annual tradition, we are once again attempting to be healthcare soothsayers. We are proud to share with you our 10 healthcare predictions for 2018. But first, we look back on our 2017 predictions.

In 2017, amazingly, eight of our 10 predictions came true. We did a good job predicting public policy outcomes: while we never could have predicted the political drama of the "repeal and replace" debate, we did get right the status quo outcome. We also correctly called the spiking of insurance premiums brought on by the Trump administration's antipathy towards managing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and we predicted that drug prices would continue upward unabated.

In the private sector, our expected slowdown of hospital admissions and reduction in retail pharmacies occurred. In life sciences, our prediction that single cell genetic diagnostics would go mainstream was validated by the Human Cell Atlas project. We fell short on our scientific predictions that gene therapy would cure a common disease and that carbohydrates will become scarier than cholesterol. We still believe the last two predictions will come true, but our timing was too optimistic.

For 2018, we are betting on the following: