You could be at greater risk of becoming the victim of cybercrime this Cyber Monday. It may come down to your location, age and, yes, sex.

That is according to OpenVPN, a provider of networking and software technologies, which looked at cybercrime data from the FBI and the Consumer Sentinel Network, a consumer complaints database generally available only to law enforcement, from 2015 and 2016. The research focused on fraud, identity theft and internet crime.

Shoppers are expected to spend a record $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday this year, according to estimates from Adobe Insights. At the same time, attacks against consumers increase by about 40 percent on Cyber Monday, according to OpenVPN.

The results of the research, shown in the map from OpenVPN below, reveal which states had the most cybercrime victims and who was most likely to be affected based on age and sex. (Click on graphic below to enlarge.)