White House: Trump 'not planning' to campaign for Roy Moore

President Donald Trump has no plans to travel to Alabama to campaign for embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, the White House said Monday.

"The president is not planning any trip to Alabama at this time, and, frankly, his schedule doesn't permit him doing anything between now and election day," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters during Monday's daily briefing.

Moore is facing allegations by at least five women that he pursued sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. Two women have accused Moore of sexually assaulting them when they were minors.

Trump has expressed support for Moore's candidacy, but that backing has been muted since news of the allegations broke earlier this month. Since then, Trump has repeatedly attacked Moore's opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, but stopped short of encouraging people to vote for Moore.

Asked on Monday whether Trump supports Moore, Sanders deflected the question. "The president obviously wants people who support his agenda and certainly wants people that are looking to make America better," she added.

But Trump appeared to defend Moore last week on the South Lawn of the White House, where he told reporters that Moore's blanket denial of all the allegations against him should carry weight. "He says it didn't happen [and] you have to listen to him, also," Trump said.

Moore's campaign has divided the Republican leadership in Washington, where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan have both urged Moore to drop out of the race, something Moore has so far refused to do.

The special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be held Dec. 12.