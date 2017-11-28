As Bali volcano leaves travelers stranded, some worry future tourists will stay away

Patrice Copeland and two friends were on vacation in Bali and planning to fly to Singapore Monday morning, where they were hoping to see the sights before heading home to the U.S.

"I don't live in Bali, so I haven't been watching Bali news for the past three months, so I didn't know there was a volcano," she said.

Copeland said she's been moving her luggage around the airport every few hours.

When CNBC spoke with her Tuesday morning, she had been there for more than 24 hours and had no information about when she might be able to leave.

Some airlines have been providing full accommodation at nearby hotels, while others have left passengers, including Copeland and her friends, on their own.

"Perhaps I'm spoiled coming from the states, but I would have expected, if not a hotel accommodation for everyone on the flight, at least a comfortable space in the airport," Copeland said. "Yesterday I spent all my time bouncing from restaurant to restaurant just to sit."

Copeland had not yet heard if the airport will open Wednesday, "They're not saying anything," she said. "I was just told, 'There's lots of restaurants around, you can go and sit.'"

She looked into a ferry option to get out of Bali, but said she thinks it would be a risk. Some stranded passengers are taking a roughly 11-hour trip to Surabaya, which involves a one-hour ferry ride. From that city, travelers can find flights to Singapore or Jakarta.

Outside of Bali's airport on Tuesday morning, many local drivers were soliciting rides to Surabaya from Bali for around $200.