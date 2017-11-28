British pound spikes higher then falls again amid conflicting Brexit reports

The British pound spiked higher Tuesday afternoon after a report that the European Union and the United Kingdom reached deal on the so-called 'Brexit bill.'

Shortly thereafter, the currency fell after Reuters reported that a British government official said they did "not recognize" The Telegraph's account of the Brexit proceedings.

The currency initially made a dramatic comeback, rebounding roughly 0.7 percent to post a 0.16 percent gain on the day. The pound had slipped from a two-month high on Tuesday, having failed to push above $1.34 as Brexit-related doubts resurfaced.

However, following the Reuters report, the currency fell to trade around $1.33.

Both British and EU sources told UK-based The Telegraph that an agreement-in-principle has been struck over the EU's demand for a €60 billion (roughly $71 billion) financial settlement, according to The Telegraph's report. The final figure will be between €45 billion and €55 billion, according to The Telegraph. This precedes a crucial lunch next week between UK leader Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.