CNBC’s HEALTHY RETURNS CONFERENCE TO BE HELD MARCH 28, 2018 IN NYC

Inaugural health care conference to feature the individuals, innovations and companies that will drive better financial and clinical results

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., November 28, 2017 — CNBC today unveiled its first-ever business of health care conference Healthy Returns, which will take place on March 28th, 2018 in NYC.

This groundbreaking one-day event will bring together the most innovative medical technologists, entrepreneurs, executives and investors from the biotech, pharma, health care and life sciences industries. Led by CNBC's anchors and reporters, CNBC will explore how leaders in health care are working with patients and providers to develop dynamic new solutions and ultimately, create healthy returns, clinically and financially. To help guide these efforts, CNBC has formed a world-class advisory board that includes some of the country's most influential voices.

The esteemed Healthy Returns advisory board includes:

Amy Abernethy, M.D., PhD, Flatiron Health Chief Medical Officer, Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President

Flatiron Health Chief Medical Officer, Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President Tony Coles, M.D., Yumanity Therapeutics Chairman and CEO

Yumanity Therapeutics Chairman and CEO Delos M. Cosgrove, M.D., Cleveland Clinic CEO and President

Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Kenneth Davis, M.D., Mount Sinai Health System President and CEO

Mount Sinai Health System President and CEO Sue Desmond-Hellmann, M.D., Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation CEO

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Esther Dyson, EDventure Holdings Founder and Chairman

EDventure Holdings Founder and Chairman Bill George, Harvard Business School Senior Fellow, former Medtronic Chairman and CEO

Harvard Business School Senior Fellow, former Medtronic Chairman and CEO Laurie Glimcher, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute President and CEO

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute President and CEO Fred Hassan, Warburg Pincus Special Limited Partner, Caret Group Chairman, former Schering-Plough CEO

Warburg Pincus Special Limited Partner, Caret Group Chairman, former Schering-Plough CEO John Noseworthy, M.D., Mayo Clinic President and CEO

Mayo Clinic President and CEO Sean Parker, The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Chairman

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Chairman Eric Topol, M.D., Scripps Translational Science Institute Founder and Director, The Scripps Research Institute Executive Vice President and Professor of Molecular Medicine

Scripps Translational Science Institute Founder and Director, The Scripps Research Institute Executive Vice President and Professor of Molecular Medicine Anne Wojcicki, 23andMe Co-Founder and CEO

Sponsors for the event include Change Healthcare and Hospital for Special Surgery. An agenda will be announced at a later date. Audience takeaways will include: investment ideas and insights from the biggest and best health care hedge funds, venture capitalists and portfolio managers; strategic perspectives from top health care CEOs; and an early inside look at transformative innovations. Opportunities for networking will be available throughout the course of the day.

"There is extensive innovation happening in the health care space right now," said Nikhil Deogun, SVP and Editor in Chief, CNBC Business News. "The conference will spotlight the ever-important convergence of health care and technology while staying true to CNBC's business lens."

Healthy Returns is part of CNBC's commitment to producing meaningful and news-making live events. Jonathan Meyers, GM and SVP of CNBC Events, noted, "We are thrilled to be able to provide thought-provoking conversations about the future of the business of health care, and ultimately, encourage vast innovation and growth within the industry."

For more information about Healthy Returns or to register to attend, go to: cnbc.com/healthyreturns.

The conference will be coupled with special content from CNBC Digital as well as live coverage on CNBC's Business Day programming before, during and after the event.

CNBC invites the public at large to engage with the Healthy Returns speakers and other followers through social media. There will be opportunities to share videos, watch sessions and add to the dialogue from anywhere in the world.

People can join Healthy Returns conversations on social media using # HealthyReturns. Live social media coverage will be shared on a variety of platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

