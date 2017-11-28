Google has a new site for tracking your investments

Google Finance got a complete redesign on Tuesday.

The new version replaces an aging portal that looked outdated but still provided valuable information. The new Google Finance is smarter and takes advantage of your search history. For example, since Google knows what you're looking up, it automatically pulls in ticker symbols for companies you've read about and can recommend others to follow.

It's rolling out to users now, so some people will have to wait a day or two for the new version hits their browsers.

Here's a look at the new Google Finance.