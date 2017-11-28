    ×

    Interactive videos: How one company is working on getting viewers more involved

    This company personalizes online ads by user patterns   

    As digital video consumption continues to increase, companies hoping to advertise through the medium are moving beyond the conventional pop-up ad.

    New tools include customizing in-video messages for each viewer, and allowing users to interact with streams right inside a media player.

    Wootag, a Singapore start-up, is one company helping to drive the new technology ahead. The firm — which says it has accumulated over 15 million views while working with clients like Acer, Coca-Cola and BMW — works with brands to customize "touch points" on existing videos.

    The technology can let customers do anything from viewing alternative perspectives of a product, checking the ingredients of a recipe, to even purchasing a product straight from the video.

    The company, which operates in the Asia Pacific, has just raised $2.7 million in a round of funding.

    Raj Sunder, CEO and founder of Wootag told CNBC's "The Rundown" that his company allows for a video's messages and interactive features to be changed and adapted in just a few seconds — meaning that its customers can customize with ease.

    "That's the kind of a power which we are bringing into the brands to make those real time decisions, based on human interest," he said.

    There's also an opportunity, Sunder explained, for differentiating what viewers see.

    "We know the type of products, [on which viewers'] touch is more prominent," Sunder said. "It's a combination of data learning, then, accordingly: she and I watch the same video, she sees something else."

    Wootag also has technology for real-time analytics, including user engagement of the video, human clicks, drop off points and their locations.

    This simplifies things for the marketer in justifying ad-spending and assessing the return on investment for various marketing strategies, especially in a climate where the usual video engagement metrics — such as number of views, number of likes and comments — often fall flat.

