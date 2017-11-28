Interactive videos: How one company is working on getting viewers more involved

As digital video consumption continues to increase, companies hoping to advertise through the medium are moving beyond the conventional pop-up ad.

New tools include customizing in-video messages for each viewer, and allowing users to interact with streams right inside a media player.

Wootag, a Singapore start-up, is one company helping to drive the new technology ahead. The firm — which says it has accumulated over 15 million views while working with clients like Acer, Coca-Cola and BMW — works with brands to customize "touch points" on existing videos.

The technology can let customers do anything from viewing alternative perspectives of a product, checking the ingredients of a recipe, to even purchasing a product straight from the video.

The company, which operates in the Asia Pacific, has just raised $2.7 million in a round of funding.