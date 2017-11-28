Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: ADSK, MRVL & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

Shares of Autodesk tumbled nearly 10 percent in extended trading, after CEO Andrew Anagnost announced a plan for restructuring, "divesting from some areas and increasing our investment in others." The software company, best known for AutoCAD, had just reported third quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations, but posted weaker than anticipated guidance for the coming quarter.

Shares of Nuance Communications jumped more than 5 percent in extended trading, after the speech and imaging applications provider reported third quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations.

Marvell Technology Group stock gained 2.6 percent in after-hours trading, after the chipmaker reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings shares fell nearly 16 percent after the bell Tuesday. The aerospace supply chain management services provider missed on earnings and revenue, and reported a fourth-quarter loss of $38.3 million. In the year ago quarter, Wesco had reported a profit, according to Thomson Reuters.