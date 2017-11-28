Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: ROK, BWLD, NKE, TM, UL, MSFT & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Rockwell Automation – Emerson Electric withdrew its $225 per share bid to buy Rockwell, citing Rockwell's unwillingness to engage in discussions about the potential combination.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Roark Capital's Arby's Restaurant Group will buy the restaurant chain for $157 per share, or $2.4 billion excluding assumed debt. The bid is improved from the original bid of $150 per share.

Nike – The athletic footwear and apparel maker was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC, saying valuation relative to growth is not as compelling at current price levels.

Wells Fargo – An internal review showed bankers working for Wells Fargo's currency trading operation had overcharged clients in many cases, according to a Wall Street Journal report. That review followed an internal review by the bank that led to the firing four foreign-exchange bankers.

Athenahealth – Athenahealth named Marc Levine as its new chief financial officer. Levine is a former executive at Hewlett-Packard and JDA Software, and will replace interim CFO John Kane, who will continue as a board member for the health-care software maker.

Toyota Motor – Toyota appointed Koji Kobayashi as its chief financial officer. Kobayashi had been a top executive at the automaker's biggest parts supplier, Denso Corp., and had previously worked at Toyota for more than 30 years.

Unilever – Unilever is considering abandoning its dual structure, although the consumer products giant added that it had not made a final decision as yet. Unilever currently has dual headquarters in Rotterdam and London, and had said it would review its structure after rejecting a $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz earlier this year.

Microsoft – Microsoft and SAP struck an agreement to expand the use of each other's cloud-based products and services.

Hormel – Hormel said its acquisition of deli meats company Columbus Manufacturing had closed, and the food maker also raised its full-year 2018 guidance to a range that comes in largely above Street consensus.

Thor Industries – Thor earned $2.43 per share for its latest quarter, well above the consensus estimate of $1.84, with the recreational vehicle maker also seeing revenue above forecasts. Demand continues to increase for Thor's towable products as well as motorized recreational vehicles.

UnitedHealth Group – UnitedHealth gave a 2018 full-year outlook that sees profit rising 5.5 percent to 8.5 percent. The health insurer's guidance fell partially below analysts' projections. The guidance comes ahead of an investor meeting scheduled for today.

Meredith Corp. – Meredith was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Jefferies, which said it sees significant synergy opportunities from its deal to acquire rival magazine publisher Time Inc.